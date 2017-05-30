BUY ONE GET ONE FREE: Milburn and Reverend and the Makers ticket offer

Sheffield indie stars Milburn and special guests including Reverend and the Makers will rock Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl this Friday night and you could be going for FREE!

More than 5,000 people will be at this very special homecoming concert headlined by the city's comeback kids, Milburn - who have been selling out venues nationwide ahead of what looks set to be a chart smashing album return.

Also on the bill are special guests Reverend and the Makers, plus Tom Grennan and Cabbage.

And to celebrate this huge Sheffield date - to give even more fans the chance to go - we have a very limited and exclusive buy one get one free tickets offer.

We have snapped up just 100 tickets for this show and we are going to give half of them away for free. Simply buy one ticket and get the other on us.

But don't hang around. Remember it's first come first served. When they're gone, they're gone. And we've got just 100.

Tickets for this Don Valley Bowl gig on Friday, June 2, are £25.30 each, including booking fee.

We are limiting the number of sales to a maximum of two bought tickets per caller. So buy two, get another two for free and save up to £50.60. Buy one, get another for free and save £25.30.

Please note, you must be aged 18 or over to purchase these tickets and the event is for over-14s only. No refunds will be issued for under 14s.

HOW TO GET YOUR 2-4-1 TICKETS:

To purchase your Milburn gig tickets at this amazing reader offer price, call our team weekdays, 9am to 11am only, on 07803 506527.

Lines will remain open subject to tickets availability.

Alternatively, you can email your full name and contact details anytime to raza.zulfiqar@ypn.co.uk, using Milburn Tickets Offer in the subject field.

Raza is our dedicated account manager for this limited campaign. If you are successful he will get back to you within 24 hours and no later than noon on the day of the concert, this Friday, June 2.

Please be ready to pay for your tickets by debit or credit card. You will be given a unique booking code to collect your tickets at the event on Friday. Gates open at 5pm.

Terms & Conditions: Limited availability on a first come, first served basis All tickets must be sold by 11am on Friday, June 2. Proof of ID and age to be shown upon collection. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. The event is for over-14s only. No refunds will be issued for under 14s. Tickets only valid for Friday, June 2, 2017.Transport not included. Usual Johnston press terms and conditions apply - CLICK HERE.