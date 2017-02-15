Bedouin Soundclash join Specials ska line-up in Leeds

For the first-time ever influential British icons The Specials and legendary reggae heroes Toots And The Maytals will share the stage at three dates across the UK, including a big outdoor show in Leeds.

Now added to this already stellar line-up are reggae infused ska-rock band Bedouin Soundclash and DJ Matt McManamon, of The Dead 60s fame with the Leeds leg of the tour to take place in Millennium Square on Saturday, May 27.

Returning from their 2012 hiatus, Bedouin Soundclash will be bringing award-winning and infectious melodies to warm-up Birmingham, Leeds and Hatfield for the May Bank Holiday ska extravaganza.

Since the release of their breakthrough album ‘Sounding a Mosaic’, produced by Darryl Jenifer of legendary hardcore punk band Bad Brains, lead singer Jay Malinowski and bassist Eon Sinclair have enjoyed astronomical success with the album’s lead single ‘When The Night Feels My Song’ peaking at number one on Canadian radio and BBC radio charts respectively.

Bedouin Soundclash then went on to perform worldwide, supporting and appearing alongside diverse acts such as No Doubt, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Damian Marley, Paramore and many more - making them the perfect openers for this summer’s rousing showcase of ska and reggae.

On supporting The Specials and Toots & The Maytals, Bedouin Soundclash said; “Both Toots and The Maytals and the Specials have had such a huge impact on us musically.

“They are musical royalty. After a five-year hiatus, it’s an honour, a privilege, and a pleasure to be invited to share the stage with these legends of culture.”

Completing the ska party will be Matt McManamon, frontman of the recently reformed Liverpool legends The Dead 60s. Well-versed in the needs of ska and reggae fans alike, he will be bringing matchless mixes of dub infused ska and the coolest punk sounds to the decks.

Headline act The Specials are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated UK bands of all time.

Born out of a time of mass unemployment and social unrest, The Specials clever, witty and socially charged hits energised a generation and created an unprecedented alchemy between band and audience.

Fusing ska music with a punk rock attitude the band pioneered the Two Tone movement and ignited bouts of ‘skanking’ across the UK with hits such as ‘Too Much Too Young’, ‘Ghost Town’, ‘Gangsters’, ‘Rudy, A Message To You’, ‘Rat Race’ and ‘Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)’.

Since reforming in 2008, The Specials have become one of the most in-demand live acts around. Continuing to deliver their critically acclaimed anthems of modern British life, these shows promise to be a truly unique moment to celebrate the career of a band who changed not only music, but British culture itself.

With a shared history that saw The Specials cover ‘Monkey Man’ on their 1979 debut album and later ‘Pressure Drop’, there is no one better than legendary reggae originators Toots And The Maytals to join the band for these special dates.

Rising out of Jamaica with their untouchable take on classic reggae, Toots And The Maytals introduced the beloved genre to the world, staying true to themselves with the music that soundtracked their youth and an unparalleled dedication to the vibrant beats that went on to inspire countless generations of musicians and fans alike.

Frontman Toots Hibbert’s soulful vocal style marked him out as one of the greatest voices in the genre’s history with anthems such as ‘Pressure Drop’, ‘Sweet And Dandy’, ‘54-46 (That’s My Number)’ and ‘Do The Reggay’ paving the way for ska music’s explosion in the late 70s.

Back on stage after three years away, expect Toots And The Maytals to transport audiences to the sun-kissed beaches of Jamaica, in what’s sure to be one of the most joyous sets of the summer.

The Specials’ Terry Hall said; “In all this time, we have never been fortunate enough to play on the same stage as Toots & The Maytals. What a great bill - I’m definitely there!!”

Tickets cost £44 and can be bought from www.lunatickets.co.uk and www.seetickets.com