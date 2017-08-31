Cabbage kids bring post-punk spirit to Picturedrome

Rising Manchester post-punks Cabbage are bringing their energetic live show to Holmfirth’s Picturedrome next month.

The gig, on Wednesday, September 27, follows hot on the heels of an impressive showing at the Leeds Festival last weekend when they were one of the few bands to show the punk spirit for which the event was known.

With a collective desire to express themselves creatively, artistically, and in a semi rebellious – but ultimately meaningful nature – Cabbage are here to fight for all that’s good, they reckon.

They will be promoting their new four-track EP, ‘Uber Capitalist Death Trade’, which comes out on Friday, September 30 on James Skelly’s Skeleton Key Records, the original home of Blossoms and home of She Drew the Gun.

It is the first of three upcoming EP releases by the hotly-tipped five-piece, with the second EP due next month.

‘Uber Capitalist Death Trade EP’ follows the recent single ‘Dinner Lady’, released as a 7 inch on Tim Burgess’s Ogenesis Recordings.

Cabbage are Lee Broadbent (lead vocals), Joe Martin (vocals, guitar), Eoghan Clifford (guitar), Stephen Evans (bass) and Asa Morley (drums).