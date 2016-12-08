Enter Shikari excited to be Slam Dunk headliners

After celebrating its tenth anniversary in emphatic style earlier this year, Leeds city centre’s Slam Dunk Festival is set to return in 2017, with Enter Shikari picked out as the headliners for the first time.

Enter Shikari’s blend of blistering rock, high-intensity electronics and impassioned rallying anthems have marked them out as one of the most important bands of the last decade. Led by the force that is frontman Rou Reynolds, they have become a calling card for modern rebellion, discarding any sense of genre and becoming a soundtrack all of their own in arenas around the world.

Across four studio albums and countless live spectacles, Enter Shikari have become an essential component in British rock music - influencing sounds across multiple genres and playing to thousands of fans through countless time-zones.

With 2017 set to mark 10 years since the release of their landmark debut ‘Take To The Skies’ the band are marking the occasion with a special exclusive UK festival set.

After making their first appearance at the festival as Shikari Sound System last year, these shows are set to be packed with fan favourites, rarities and a stunning new live show that.

Vocalist Rou said: “Slam Dunk is a festival that we’ve been attending from the very start - Slam Dunk South is actually on the campus of my old Uni in Hatfield!

“It’s grown into one of the most important festivals in alternative music and it will be an absolute honour to headline it in 2017.

“We’re going to be celebrating the 10 year anniversary of our debut album Take To The Skies, which feels totally mental in and of itself.

“The fact that we get to reminisce and relive tracks we recorded so long ago, and that are still held dear by so many, is something I could have never anticipated back then and fills me with appreciation for everyone that has supported this band over the years.

“We’ll never write another album like TTTS, as Enter Shikari isn’t really a band that looks backwards, so to speak. But as this is a special occasion it’s important for us to recognise the importance of this album to us and for the family of people who have supported us since those early days. On a purely selfish note, I cannot wait to play some of the tracks we haven’t played since 2007, or even ever!”

The Slam Dunk Festival has become a rite of passage for lovers of pop-punk and rock music over the years and will take place in Leeds this year on Sunday, May 28 across a number of venues, including Millennium Square and, for the first time, the First Direct Arena.

Joining Enter Shikari at the event will be alt-rock men of the moment Don Broco, pop-punk pros Bowling The Soup, ska punk outfit Less Than Jake, Californian ska mob Reel Big Fish and American east coast pop-rock powerhouses We The Kings and Cute Is What We Aim For.

Tickets are on sale now from http://slamdunkmusic.com/