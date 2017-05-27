Ford gears up for Leeds gig

Acclaimed singer-songwriter David Ford returns to the live arena next month and is including a Leeds date on his UK tour.

He’s heading to the Brudenell on Thursday, June 22 with a new live show - the follow-up to his rave-reviewed ‘The One Man Full Band’ tour - and promising his first new material since his ‘The Charge’ album four years ago.

With four critically-acclaimed studio albums and a live show defined by the British music press as “unmissable,” Ford has become essential listening.

His songs combine Americana, English melodicism and a touch of rock ‘n’ roll, tied together with finely-crafted lyrics. His emotive stories of social commentary, politics and love in a world going to hell are powerful, engaging and hark back to an era of classic songwriting.

A multi-instrumentalist and master of the loop pedal, Ford’s mesmerising live performances regularly sell-out venues on both sides of the Atlantic. As well as playing headline shows to his devoted and loyal fan base, he has toured with and supported artists such as Elvis Costello, Ray LaMontagne, Aimee Mann, Sara Bareilles, Gomez, Aqualung, Richard Ashcroft, Suzanne Vega, Augustana, Ingrid Michaelson and Jakob Dylan.

Despite countless plaudits, the songwriter flies below the radar for many, a subject he has documented in a book entitled, I Choose This – How To Nearly Make It In The Music Industry. Yet Ford’s exquisite songwriting and powerful live performances ensure he remains one of the UK’s most important singer/songwriters in the eyes of critics and genuine music lovers.