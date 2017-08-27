Kasabian light up second day at Leeds Festival

It was like one big party as the 2017 Leeds Festival continued into its second day against the backdrop of a glorious sunny afternoon at Bramham Park.

Maybe it was the weather, but there was chilled out feel to most of the day with a much bigger crowd in attendance than on the opening day. It is set to get even bigger today with day tickets having long since sold out.

The big attractions on day two were Kasabian on the main stage and Fatboy Slim’s first-ever appearance at this venue in a headline slot on the dance stage.

The tent was crammed full and excitement at fever pitch for Fatboy’s uptempo set and many fans had to make do with just a glimpse of what was happening with many hundreds more outside this arena.

Kasabian are no strangers to the event and pulled in a big crowd in the main field for their second stab at headlining this festival.

They were in relaxed and confident mood and delivered a crowd pleasing set full of the banging tunes for which they are renowned with their newer songs from the For Crying Out Loud album proving great additions to their catalogue and perfect for the stadium setting.

A nifty cover of Nirvana’s All Apologies was another great addition, the song covered in honour of the 25th year since Kurt Cobain and co played their legendary Reading Festival set.

While Kasabian were tearing it up on the main stage there were other equally exciting headline sets in the smaller arenas from You Me At Six and Billy Talent, with the clashes making it a difficult choice for some to be where they wanted to be.

Plenty wanted to be in the big field for Bastille’s second from top show. A great finish with Things We Lost In the Fire and Pompeii reminded everyone how good they can be, but there was more of a subdued feel to earlier parts of their set as they perhaps failed to set the place alight.

They did get the big cheers when frontman Dan Smith told the crowd of their Leeds link with most of the band having gone to university in the city.

A bit of Donald Trump ridiculing also went down well and has been a running theme with several acts so far at the festival.

Earlier, the chilled out feel was added to by Jimmy Eat World’s perfect music for a sunny day and Two Door Cinema Club’s lightweight indie sound.

Elsewhere, Lethal Bizzle’s energetic rap set went down well on the NME/ Radio One Stage where the contrasting Anne-Marie also attracted a huge crowd. She didn’t do her popularity any harm either by coming on stage draped in a Yorkshire flag.

The Big Moon were unfortunate not to get a big audience for their mid afternoon Festival Republic Stage set, but were impressive nevertheless and a band worth watching out for - every bit as good as similarly female fronted band Haim had been a night earlier.

The Festival Republic tent was rammed early on for The Amazons, who showed that they will be considerably higher on the bill next time.

The Alternative Stage was a popular attraction as well, especially for the brilliant Reginald D Hunter, who delivered his show from a wheelchair after breaking his leg, but was bang on from first second to last as he held the audience in the palm of his hand and delivered the funniest material heard at the event so far.

Irish musical comedy group The Rubberbandits preceded him and were also a big hit while Josie Long and Daniel Sloss were more traditional stand-up acts and won some new fans.

The Leeds Festival continues today with Eminem the big attraction to close the show, but already courting controversy after not allowing the BBC to film his show at Reading last night.

Other acts to appear today include Major Laser, Korn, Flume, Bill Bailey and Simon Amstell.