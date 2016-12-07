PREVIEW: Disney On Ice spectacular Frozen is hottest ticket at Sheffield Arena

Let It Go and have fun at Sheffield Arena as new Disney On Ice spectacular Frozen skates in for an early Christmas treat from Wednesday to Sunday, December 14 to 18

It follows the Oscar-winning movie - based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen - which became the highest grossing animated film of all time and is now this global hit live show, aptly on ice.

With its hugely popular songs, including Let It Go and For the First Time In Forever, Frozen really is the hottest ticket in town, selling out venues everywhere.

Producers Kenneth Feld and Nicole Feld have transitioned the universally popular box office smash-hit to ice in a brilliant reimagining of the heartwarming tale of royal sisters Anna and Elsa, who embark on an extraordinary journey to save their kingdom and discover that the power of true love and friendship will always triumph.

Audiences are magically whisked away to wintry Arendelle, the home too of the hilarious snowman Olaf, Kristoff and Sven.

Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, with special appearances by beloved Disney Princesses and characters from all-time favourites like Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Disney’s The Lion King, it is a celebration of love and friendship.

Frozen is about sisterhood and that’s what skaters Alexe Gilles, who plays Elsa and and Taylor Firth, as Anna, are finding in real life too. They say they are like sisters to one another on the road.

“I actually have a twin sister and a little sister and two brothers. They definitely bring me down to earth and I can really portray that with Taylor,” says Alexe

“I absolutely love having a 'sister' on the road – having someone there you can always talk to and she’s always got your back. That’s what Anna does to Elsa.

“There’s something about Frozen, with the sister connection, turning the bad guy into a really bad guy and we don’t know he’s a bad guy.

“It’s heartwarming and Olaf is so quirky. I laughed the entire time the first time I saw it. It just makes everyone smile and brings them hope.”

Fellow American Taylor admits she is relishing playing the role of Anna. She says: “I got pretty lucky with this one. I love seeing all the kids coming dressed up as their favourite characters. If you have your costumes, get ready for it.

“We love people to get up and dance and sing along with us. There are so many fantastic songs in this show that you are not going to be disappointed.

“There is a different character for everyone. There’s the fun-loving Anna who is very excited, there’s Elsa who is a little timid and worried and then there is Olaf, who is just the comic relief of the entire movie.

“Something for everyone there – whether you relate with the person that is a little shy or the person that is excited. Who doesn’t like a good story about love?”

Full of huge musical numbers, the biggest one, of course, is Let It Go. “I get chills when I can hear the kids singing along to the entire programme and when they ooh and aah and get really excited and clap a lot. I feed off that and want to give it even more and it makes me feel good and them too,” admits Alexe.

Taylor adds: “Every day I stand backstage during the Let It Go song and I just sing along with the kids. I love it. I can hear the kids singing along all the way backstage and it is so heartwarming. We all love it.”

So much so that some of the skaters even wake up with the song ringing in their heads. Just ask Londoner Jono Partridge, who plays Kristoff in the show.

“Those songs are so catchy that even after hearing them thousands and thousands of times, they still get stuck in my head,” he laughs.

“Sometimes I wish they weren’t, but they do get stuck in my head every day. I have to admit that unfortunately sometimes I do wake up with Let It Go in my head – one of the occupational hazards I guess of this job!

“The songs are a big selling point, as well as the story. I can’t wait to see what the British crowd is like. We’ve played to the American crowd, the Canadian and Mexican and Japanese crowds.

“I’m hoping the British are going to bring their costumes and make as much noise as possible. When you can hear the crowds are making a lot of noise it gives you great feedback and it pushes you on to really give them as much as you have left as well.

“Sometimes we maybe lagging on at the end of the week when we are feeling a bit tired but when we hear that crowd getting crazy out there and we see the smiles on everybody’s faces, it absolutely pushes us through all the way to the end to give 110%.”

