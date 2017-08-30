PREVIEW: M People's Heather Small headlines Flamingo Land Party In The Park on Saturday - tickets from £10

Heather Small, the voice of M People, headlines Flamingo Land's Party In The Park summer finale this Saturday, September 2 - with tickets from just £10.

She had massive hits in the '90's including Moving On Up, How Can I Love You More?, Search For The Hero and One Night in Heaven'.

The multi award winner has also released two solo albums and had major success with the anthem Proud. The track has been used on numerous occasions including the successful London 2012 Olympics.

VIDEO: Watch Heather Small and M People performing Search For The Hero on our embedded YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

The concert will also include a full supporting bill from 6pm, including Ultimate 90's, starring X Factor's Beth Brookes.

TICKETS: Get yours now - buy online at www.flamingoland.co.uk.

Prices start at £10 and admission to the concert is free with Flamingo Land theme park and zoo entry tickets - whether you have a day pass, a Season Pass or if you are a Holiday Village guest.

Fans just wanting to attend the concert can enjoy one hour of theme park and zoo fun, followed by an evening of live entertainment by buying a Special Event Ticket, now available online, allowing entry from 5pm for only £10.

Those wanting to make a weekend of it and stay the night in a holiday home, lodge or cottage in the adjacent Holiday Village - subject to availability - should call 0800 40 888 40.

It follows four previous Party in the Park evening concerts this summer, Flamingo Land Resort has just announced the details of their fifth and final 2017 concert on 2nd September.

“Party in the Park is a great way to spend a summer’s evening and guests can buy a theme park ticket for the day which then gives them free access to the concert" said Sarah Mills, Director of Marketing at Flamingo Land Resort.

"Alternatively they can arrive at 5pm for an hour in the theme park followed by the concert for just £10 each."

There is a wide variety of food and drink outlets around Riverside One so that guests can make it a social occasion.

The event concludes at around 10.30pm.

Flamingo Land, named as one of the UK's top paid-for attractions, is in Kirby Misperton, in North Yorkshire - just a short drive between Scarborough and York.

It's handy for repeat visits from all over the region, or for days out to and from the coast.

For full venue details, events, directions and a map remember to check out www.flamingoland.co.uk.