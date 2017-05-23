PREVIEW: Party In The Park at Flamingo Land with 5 After Midnight and Sam Lavery on June 3

Flamingo Land really has got The X Factory with 5 After Midnight and Sam Lavery performing at its Party In The Park show on Saturday, June 3.

Admission is free for visitors attending during the day, annual pass holders and Holiday Village guests.

For anyone who would just like to enjoy an hour of the theme park and zoo, from 5pm, followed by an evening of live entertainment, tickets are just £10.

TICKETS: Book your tickets now - visit www.flamingoland.co.uk.

5 After Midnight, formerly known as 5AM, exploded onto TV screens in 2016 on the hit ITV1 show The X Factor' and have since secured themselves a record deal with SYCO.

The all-male trio consists of Kieran Alleyne, Jordan "Jay" Lee and Nathan Lewis, and competed in Series 13 of the X Factor as part of the groups category mentored by Louis Walsh. They reached the final where they finished in third place.

Flamingo Land is Resort Yorkshire

The X Factor's Sam Lavery also wowed judges in series 13 with stunning renditions of Impossible and Hello.

The North-East singer from Coxhoe, County Durham was a popular choice in the Girls category mentored by the one and only Simon Cowell, eventually finishing in seventh place.

Party in the Park evening concerts have become a firm Flamingo Land favourite with thousands of visitors enjoying previous star guests.

Park bosses are encouraging families not to rush rush home after a day exploring the theme park and zoo, but to stay for all the extra entertainment.

With its spectacular illuminated waterfall, the Riverside One entertainment arena features a range of bars and restaurants, allowing you to enjoy a host of delicious meals, drinks and snacks.

A spokeswoman said: "Get in a party mood and stay with us for an evening packed with spectacular live entertainment.

"The fun starts at 6pm, with a variety of live support acts before our two main acts take to the Riverside One all-weather stage, with what is sure to be exhilarating performances."

