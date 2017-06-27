PREVIEW: Party In The Park at Flamingo Land with Matt Terry and Stooshe on July 1

The X Factor winner Matt Terry and girl trio Stooshe will heaadline Flamingo Land Resort's next Party In The Park on Saturday, July 1.

A record crowd is expected to attend.

And entry is included with all general theme park and zoo admission tickets for July 1, 2017.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale on the Flamingo Land website, where you can also find more information about the theme park, zoo and Holiday Village, at www.flamingoland.co.uk.

Matt, who was mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, won the 2016 series of The X Factor and has gone on to secure a recording deal with RCA records.

Stooshe, who first topped the charts in 2012, enjoyed over 16 weeks in the top 40 with their Black Heart single.

They have toured with J-Lo, Nicki Minaj and will now join Matt Terry on stage at Riverside One, the outdoor concert area at Flamingo Land.

“This will be our second Party in the Park this Season. The first concert was a great success and we look forward to creating a sensational atmosphere again as these two popular acts take to the stage on Saturday 1st July,” said Sarah Mills Director of Marketing Flamingo Land Resort.

“Party in the Park is a great way to spend a summer’s evening and guests can buy a theme park ticket for the day which then gives them free access to the concert. Alternatively they can arrive at 5pm for an hour in the theme park followed by the concert for just £10 each.

“There is a wide variety of food and drink outlets around Riverside One so that guests can make it a social occasion.”

The X Factor winner Matt Terry

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe and a host of supporting acts before the two headline acts take to the stage.

The event concludes at approximately 10pm.