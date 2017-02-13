RESULTS & REPORT: Arenacross UK Tour 2017 roars into Sheffield Arena

Motorbike superstar Cedric Soubeyras thrilled a packed Sheffield Arena as he rode a near perfect main event to slightly stretch his Pro championship lead in the Arenacross UK 2017 championship.

Full results below.

The Arenacross UK Tour now heads to the double-points London finale - on Saturday, February 18, at the SSE Arena, Wembley - with any of the top six in with a fighting chance of lifting the 2017 AX Pro crown. For tickets visit www.arenacrossuk.com or call 0844 338 8000.

Arenacross, or AX as it is known, is the indoor version of motocross on purpose-built indoor jump-infested dirt tracks.

It also featured gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross, or FMX, with riders making spectacular 40ft high jumps, during three hours of fast and furious racing, backed with pyrotechnics, lasers, dazzling lights and a pumping soundtrack.

Fans were on their feet as some of the world's top riders battled it out.

Organisers said the Sheffield showdown was the strongest-ever Pro and Pro Lites team line-up, with packed-out youth classes and FMX athletes. The riders didn't disappoint in the penultimate leg on the Arenacross UK 2017 Tour.

Frenchman Soubeyras, who competes for the British team RFX St Blazey MX, is leading team-mate, Italian Angelo Pellegrini after his Pro event win. Reigning AX champ Thomas Ramette, riding for SR75 World Suzuki, is still in the thick of it in third place just one point behind the Italian.

Soubeyras, who has rediscovered his 2016 form, took maximum points from the Hot Lap to add to his race win tally and increase his team’s lead in the championship standings in the process.

He said afterwards: “Finally! As soon as I got out on the whoops today, I knew that I stood a good chance. Congratulations to both Angelo and Thomas though as they pushed me all the way.”

Dylan Woodcock, Team Green Kawasaki, and Yannis Irsuti, I-fly JK Yamaha, took a win apiece in the fast-paced Pro Lites group, with Joe Clayton and Jason Meara also in contention.

In the youth ranks, SuperMini championship leader Ben Clayton and race rival Bobby Bruce each claimed a share of the winner’s spoils to tie on points in the overall on-the-day standings.

As they head to the last round of the series, they drop their worst score which, on current standings, points the title towards Clayton aka ‘Beanz’.

Riders as young as seven took part in the Sheffield leg. Amongst them were 10 year old Doncaster cousins Harvey Shaw and Kian Knowles, in the youngest category – the highly-competitive Youth 65cc class.

Northern Ireland’s Charley Irwin knocked Ashton Boughen off the top spot in the first Youth 65cc race, but the series leader bounced back to take the second race win.

BUY FINALE TICKETS: Tickets are available for an ultra-close and explosive 2017 AX Final at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday, February 18. For tickets visit www.arenacrossuk.com or call the box office 0844 338 8000.

Sheffield Arena Arenacross Tour 2017 Results

Pro Main

1. Cedric Soubeyras, #85, RFX St Blazey, 20 points

2. Angelo Pellegrini, #941, RFX St Blazey, 18 points

3. Thomas Ramette, #1, SR75 World Suzuki, 16 points

4. Jack Brunell, #155, Team Green Kawasaki, 15 points

5. Jay Wilson, #6, I-Fly JK Yamaha, 14 points

6. Adam Chatfield, #407, Buildbase Honda Racing, 13 points

7. Hugo Basaula, #747, Team Green Kawasaki, 12 points

8. Gaeten Le Hir, #17, FRO Systems PAR Elite, 11 points

9. Matt Bayliss, #4, Buildbase Honda, 10 points

10. Cyrille Coulon, #5, SR75 World Suzuki, 9 points

11. Adrien Escoffier, #137, MVR-D Husqvarna, 8 points

Pro Championship

1. Cedric Soubeyras, 104 points

2. Angelo Pellegrini, 96 points

3. Thomas Ramette, 95 points

4. Adam Chatfield, 88 points

5. Jack Brunell, 87 points

6. Cyrille Coulon, 72 points

7. Adrien Escoffier, 69 points

8. Florent Richier, 69 points

9. Hugo Basaula, 65 points

10. Matt Bayliss, 54 points

Team Championship

1. Team RFX St Blazey MX, 201 points

2. SR75 World Suzuki, 166 points

3. Team Green Kawasaki, 164 points

4. Buildbase Honda Racing, 149 points

5. MVR-D Husqvarna, 78 points

6. Keystone Honda Racing, 72 points

7. I-Fly JK Yamaha, 53 points

8. FRO Systems PAR Elite, 32 points

Pro Lites Overall

1. Yannis Irsuti, #170, I-Fly JK Yamaha, 36 points

2. Dylan Woodcock, #60, Team Green Kawasaki, 35 points

3. Jason Meara, #10, RFX St Blazey, 34 points

4. Joe Clayton, #14, Keystone Honda, 33 points

Pro Lites Championship

1. Yannis Irsuti, #170, 212 points

2. Dylan Woodcock, #60, 202 points

3. Joe Clayton, #14, 191 points

4. Jason Meara, #10, 174 points

Supermini Overall

1. Bobby Bruce, #579, 38 points

2. Ben Clayton, #4, 38 points

3. Carl Osterman, #10, 31 points

4. Louie Kessell, #7, 30 points

Supermini Championship

1. Ben Clayton, #14, 234 points

2. Bobby Bruce, #579, 212 points

3. Louie Kessell, #7, 184 points

4. Callum Beeken, #211, 164 points

Youth 65cc Overall

1. Ashton Boughen, #2, 36 points

2. Ben Mustoe, #3, 36 points

3. Charley Irwin, #50, 34 points

4. Freddie Bartlett, #292, 30 points

Youth 65cc Championship

1. Ashton Boughen, #2, 234 points

2. Ben Mustoe, #3, 203 points

3. Shaun Mahoney, #11, 174 points

4. Charley Irwin, #50, 172 points