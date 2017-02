The Spenborough Co-Operative Trust are holding a car boot sale at Spen Valley High School on Roberttown Lane.

The event will take place on Sunday March 5 between 9am and noon.

Cars cost £5 and table tops cost £4 with all proceeds going to the Spenborough Co-Operative Trust.

Traders should arrive from 8am.

Anyone wishing to guarantee a sale space should contact Sarah Breeze on 07507 247866 or email sbreeze@spenvalleyhighschool.co.uk.