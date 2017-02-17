VIDEO: Amazing strongman Eddie Hall pulls a bus through a car park

This is how Britain's Strongest Man Eddie 'The Beast' Hall takes the bus - by pulling it with his bare hands.

The 29-year-old and Europe’s Strongest Man, Laurence Shahlaei, took it in turns to pull the eight-tonne vintage wedding bus as amazed bank workers watched in the staff car park at First Direct headquarters in Leeds.

They are in training to square up against one another and to face the likes of Hafthor 'Thor' Julius Bjornsson - the Icelandic 'Mountain” from TV's Game of Thrones - at Europe's Strongest Man 2017 competition, at Leeds First Direct Arena, on April 1.

Hall, of Stoke-On-Trent, at 31 stone, 6ft 3ins and with a 26ins neck, says only a real fool would bet against him winning on April Fool's Day. But Shahlaei is after retaining his title.

In an incredible feat of strength Hall became the first and only man to deadlift a historic half a tonne in strongman rules at the First Direct Arena last year.

Superman Hall went on to finish third in last year's World's Strongest Man event but he believes fans will be in for another treat when he lifts the European title on his way to global domination.

The bus pull will be the first event in the European challenge but takes place the day before the Arena show, at the bank’s headquarters, on March 31.

Fans at Leeds First Direct Arena will though see a host of other events, including the famed strongman car walk, on April 1.

How strongman Eddie 'The Beast' Hall takes the bus in Leeds - puling it with his bare hands.

It is the next big qualifier for the World’s Strongest Man competition and Hall has vowed to bring that trophy back to Britain this year.

The last time a British strongman won the world title was in 1993 when prison warden, Gary Taylor from Wales, beat Iceland's legendary Magnus Ver Magnusson.

After stunning the crowd by pulling the bus, Hall said the big vintage bus was too light for him but he believes others may have trouble.

He said: “This will sort the men from the boys – you need to be as strong as a rhino to pull this.

'The Beast' Eddie Hall - encouraged by Europes Strongest Man, Laurence Shahlaei - pulls eight-tonne vintage bus with his bare hands.

“Thor thinks he is unstoppable. He has a great team around him, but so have I and there is one thing I have that he hasn’t got – sheer, sheer determination to be the best”.

Heave ho! Pulling an eight-tonne bus in a Leeds car park is 'The Beast' Eddie Hall - encouraged by Europes Strongest Man, Laurence Shahlaei.

Strongmen Eddie 'The Beast' Hall and Laurence Shahlaei will go head to head for the title of Europe's Strongest Man 2017 at Leeds First Direct Arena on April 1.