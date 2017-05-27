VIDEO: Bride of Frankenstein and Hollywood Oscar winning wedding dresses at Cannon Hall in Barnsley

Wedding dresses don't come more frightening famous than the one worn by the bride of Frankenstein - now on show in South Yorkshire.

The spectacular gothic outfit, made for Helena Bonham Carter in 1994 horror classic Mary Shelly's Frankenstein, is one of eight screen worn wedding dresses, including two Oscar winners, on loan to Cannon Hall Museum in Barnsley.

Tales Of The Wedding Dress - From Homemade to World Stage, a free exhibition - with donations welcome - also features a stunning collection of locally handmade bridal gowns, including a knitted silk wool wedding dress from a 1930s pattern to a 2013 Wizard Of Oz themed gown and accessories, complete with ruby red slippers.

E-MAG EXHIBITION GUIDE: Read our e-mag page turning version of the official exhibition guide ON YOUR SMART PHONE, TABLET OR DESKTOP, full of Hollywood costume details, a layout of the exhibition, video and links to help your plan your journey - CLICK HERE.

VIDEO: Watch our exclusive video report at the top of the page - or CLICK HERE.

But on loan from Cosprop, the world’s leading costumier to film, television and theatre, are Hollywood and TV wedding gowns including Academy Award winners worn by Nastassja Kinski in 1979's Tess and Keira Knightly in 2008's The Duchess, about Chatsworth's own 18th century Duchess of Devonshire.

Oscar nominated wedding gowns worn in 1985's Out of Africa by Meryl Streep and the1996 film Emma, made for star Gwyneth Paltrow, are also on show, along with the royal gown worn by Jenna Coleman in hit TV drama Victoria, filmed at nearby Rotherham's Wentworth Woodhouse stately home.

The local dresses in the exhibition, which runs to September 3, showcase changing fashion trends over the ages, with information displays to tell visitors the story behind each outfit, explaining the creativity, resourcefulness and individuality of Barnsley's seamstresses.

A full range of activities will run alongside the exhibition including workshops in buttonhole making, floristry, dancing and centre piece making as well as talks.

Barnsley Museums Exhibitions Officer Alison Cooper said the exhibition celebrates the magnificent Georgian country house as one of the region’s top popular wedding venues.

Helena Bonham Carter in 1994 horror classic Mary Shelly's Frankenstein - and he 'bride of Frankenstein' dress with Barnsley Museums Exhibitions Officer Alison Cooper.

She said: "The exhibition is in two parts - the homemade wedding dresses, byt he women of Barnsley, and then you step into Hollywood with the world stage dresses.

"We've even got the dress worn by Helena Bonham Carter in Mary Shelly's Frankenstein - so we really have the bride of Frankenstein's wedding dress.

"This is a unique exhibition. Anyone interested in fashion or costume design will appreciate the dresses and the quality. And also anyone wanting ideas for their own wedding should visit Cannon Hall.

"It's such a romantic setting. A wonderful venue for weddings. We have a great events and activities programme and there are wedding clothes here for children to get dressed up."

Bride of Frankenstein's wedding dress is on show at Cannon Hall Museum exhibition - as worn by Helena Bonham Carter in this Hollywood horror classic.

Coun Roy Miller added: “Cannon Hall is the perfect venue as it has a fascinating history of love and romance. Visitors can see these beautiful dresses while exploring the house, discoverig its stories, and taking a walk in its award winning park.”

For more information visit www.cannon-hall.com

Oscar winning wedding gown worn by Keira Knightly in The Duchess and, right, Acadamy Award nominee outfit Meryl Streep wore in Out Of Africa.