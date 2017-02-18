VIDEO: Dickie Bird exhibition celebrates Test cricket umpire legend at Experience Barnsley

Howzat! Yorkshire's own Mr Cricket Dickie Bird has been bowled over by a home town exhibition celebrating his extraordinary life and career at Experience Barnsley.

Dickie Bird - My Life In Cricket is a showcase of the life, times and achievements of the world's most famous former Test umpire, first class batsman and Barnsley son.

The free exhibition is the latest exhibition to open at the town's award-winning museum, inside Barnsley Town Hall and runs until Sunday, May 14.

VIDEO: Watch Dickie's chat about the exhibition nd a look at the highlights with Graham Walker in the video player above - or CLICK HERE.

It features his own personal memorabilia, priceless artefacts, a lifetime of awards and photos including encounters with all time greats, royalty and political leaders.

Dickie, born Harold Dennis Bird, the miner's son started out playing cricket for Barnsley with pals Geoff Boycott, who went on to be one of the greatest Yorkshire and England opening batsmen of all time and Michael Parkinson, who became TV's chat show king.

Dickie Bird: My Life In Cricket a Experience Barnsley to May 14, 2017.

He had his own remarkable career, first as a Yorkshire and Leicestershire batsman, from 1956 to 1964, then went on to umpire in 66 Test matches.

The exhibition also features a new film about his life, in conversation with BBC Look North's Harry Gration, explains the rules of the game, including the umpire's hand signals and you can even try on a famous Dickie Bird trademark white flat cap and umpire's coat.

But his proudest items on show are his MBE and OBE, for services to cricket and charity. A close friend of royalty he became a frequent tea-time visitor at the Palace, attending more than 20 times.

Dickie said: “I've had an amazing life and it's all on show here. Visitors can also see my statue just a short walk up the road at the back of the Town Hall. This is all such a tremendous honour.

Howzat! Dickie Bird: My Life In Cricket at Experience Barnsley until May 14, 2017. Photo: Scott Merrylees.

"I have so much stuff my house is like a museum and when they suggested I had my own exhibition I was in tears."

* Cricketing Family Fun sessions are planned during the exhibition - including children's activities and the chance to learn new skills with cricketers from Barnsley’s local clubs, on Saturdays March 11 and 25.

Visitors will learn the rules of the game, the many umpire hand signals and see what’s inside Dickie’s umpire’s bag. Visit the umpire’s dressing room to put on cricket whites, step onto the pitch and learn what it takes to become a world class umpire, all inside Experience Barnsley.

For full details and more visit www.experience-barnsley.com

Dickie Bird with curator Natalie Murray outside Barnsley Town Hall. Photo: Scott Merrylees.

Follow Experience Barnsley on Twitter @EBMuseum, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ExperienceBarnsley and on Instagram www.instagram.com

Dickie hops to it during drama at the centre of the pitch