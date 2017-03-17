VIDEO: How to cook the perfect steak

It’s National Butchers’ Week and you’ve got yourself a quality cut of meat from your local butcher - do it the justice it deserves by cooking your steak like a pro.

Whether you like a sirloin or fillet, rump or T-bone, here’s a quick fire way to prepare and serve the perfect cut of meat in under five minutes.

Before you start

Begin by allowing the meat to sit in room temperature for an hour or so before you begin cooking, this allow the heat to travel to the middle easier. Brush the meat with a small amount of olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to season.

Steaks can be fried or grilled, however, frying the meat will give you more control over its cooking times. Once you’re ready to start cooking make sure your frying pan is smoking hot and add the meat.

During cooking

Always consider the size and weight of the steak prior to cooking. Tastes vary but for a tender, juicy steak aim to cook your steak medium-rare, any longer and the steak becomes tougher and less juicy, however, for an average 2 cm thick sirloin steak follow these cooking times:

Blue: Almost purple in colour and just warm, cook for about 1 minute on each side.

Rare: Dark red with some juice. Cook for about 1 ½ minutes on each side.

Medium-rare: Pink in colour with a little juice. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side.

Medium: Pale pink with only a tiny bit of juice. Cook for about 2 ½ minutes on each side.

Well-done: No juice flowing and only a small trace of pink. Cook for about 3 minutes on each side.

After it’s cooked

Once you’ve taken your steak off the frying pan it’s not ready to be served just yet. Allow the steak to rest for around three minutes so it can reabsorb the juices, rub with a with a little butter for added flavour and serve with chips.