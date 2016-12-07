WIN: VIP family meet and greet ticket to Disney On Ice show Frozen at Sheffield Arena

Win a VIP family ticket to see Disney On Ice presents Frozen at Sheffield Arena including a meet and greet with stars of the show!

This is our latest amazing money-can't-buy competition prize.But get your skates on! Tickets are for the opening night of the show next week - which runs from Wednesdcay, December 14, to Sunday, December 18.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats. Tickets are selling out fast for all shows but you can still buy online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk and through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656, priced £20.16 to £51.52. Tickets bought in person at the Arena Box Office are £18.90 to £48.30. All prices include booking fees.

PREVIEW: For our big sneak peek preview of the show - including video highlights and chats with the cast - CLICK HERE

Enter a wintry wonderland when Disney On Ice presents Frozen, now a full-length spectacular live on ice.

Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven, on a journey to discover love is the most magical power of all. Dazzling effects, astonishing skating and special appearances by favourite Disney stars combine to create memories to last a lifetime.

Experience the full story live on ice at Sheffield Arena, December 14 to 18,

We have a VIP family ticket to be won - which includes a meet and greet with the starts of the show, for the opening night, Wednesday, December 14,.

For your chance to win enter our free draw by post, email or Twitter.

But be quick. Deadline is noon on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

Post your full name, address, phone numbers and email, to #JPcompFrozenVIP, Graham Walker, Editorial, The Star, York Street, Sheffield S11PU.

Email your details, with #JPcompFrozenVIP in the subject field, to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk

Or follow Graham on Twitter @GW1962 and retweet any of his #JPcompFrozenVIP tweets,

Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and data protection conditions apply. Full details visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition