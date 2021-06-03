Special screenings to mark 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde
Showcase Cinema de Lux in Birstall is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic film Legally Blonde.
There will be special screenings on Friday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 9.
Reese Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by getting a degree at Harvard Law School, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer through unflappable self-confidence and fashion/beauty knowhow.
The film was released on July 13, 2001, and was a hit with audiences, grossing $141 million worldwide, as well as receiving positive reviews from critics, with particular praise going to Witherspoon’s performance.
It was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy. Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance.
It will be screened at 8pm on Friday, June 4 and 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 9.
For more information, visit visit www.showcasecinemas.co.uk