Special screenings to mark 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde

There will be special screenings on Friday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 9.

Reese Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III by getting a degree at Harvard Law School, and in the process, overcomes stereotypes against blondes and triumphs as a successful lawyer through unflappable self-confidence and fashion/beauty knowhow.

The film was released on July 13, 2001, and was a hit with audiences, grossing $141 million worldwide, as well as receiving positive reviews from critics, with particular praise going to Witherspoon’s performance.

It was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy. Witherspoon received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance.

It will be screened at 8pm on Friday, June 4 and 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 9.