Batley Boys fight back to maintain fine recent run

Batley Boys staged a late fight back to secure a 26-16 victory over Millom in National Conference Division Three last Saturday.

Having taken a little time to adapt to life in the Conference, the Boys are now unbeaten in their last four matches and a run of three wins and a draw has seen them move up to sixth place in the table.

The are now just a point behind four sides occupying joint second place, including local rivals Dewsbury Celtic, and are three off leaders Leigh East.

Batley Boys were trailing 16-14 behind with just 10 minutes remaining against a Millom side who were aiming for their third win of the season but they snatched a 26-16 win thanks to late tries by Owen West and Josh O’Sullivan, both of which Adam Bingham converted as he completed a five-goal haul.

Matt Sheridan and West had crossed earlier in a game in which the sides had been level at the break through two penalties apiece.

Hanley Dawson and Noah Roberts powered in for Milliom, with Ross Brooks kicking four goals.

There was a late scare for the Boys when Sheridan was sin-binned four minutes from time for kicking out but they held on to claim a fourth win of the season.

The Boys visit Heworth when the season resumes on April 27 and then entertain leaders Leigh East on May 4 before their tasty derby against Dewsbury Celtic, which takes place in Crown Nest Park on May 11.