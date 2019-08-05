A family-run HR, employment law and health and safety firm has announced record growth after hitting £1million turnover.

Howarths, based in Cleckheaton, recorded the milestone in its annual financial results for its financial year ending June 2019.

The firm, which was established in 2003 by businessman Andy Howarth and wife Helen, has grown turnover by 68% in the last five years, with gross profit increasing by 43%.

Gavin Howarth, managing director at Howarths, said: “As a family-run business, this is a milestone that we are very proud of.

“Over the last 16 years, we have grown our client base to in excess of 500 businesses across the UK and welcomed well-known brands including Moda in Pelle, The John Smith’s Stadium, Express Bi-folding Doors and the Leeds United Foundation.”