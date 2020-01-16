The event will see a whole host of entertainment

13 photos from previous MyMirfield Dinner Awards

A look back on the previous MyMirfield Dinner Awards as the next event fast approaches.

In preparation for the annual MyMirfield Dinner, Dance & Awards Fundraising Ball, these photos take a look back at last years event. The event, on March 28 at Mirfield Business Centre, will celebrate success, showcase all things Mirfield, help raise the profile of businesses and organisations, increase interaction across the town, and be packed full of entertainment. Take a look at the nominations here.

The black-tie evening will also include a sparkling reception, entertainment, a four-course meal, live music, dancers, fundraising, the award winners themselves, plus a few surprises along the way

This year there are nine categories, and some minor changes from last year

The event will see entertainment, a four-course meal, live music, dancers, fundraising, the award winners

2020's will be on Saturday 28th March

