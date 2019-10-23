Adult bus fares to increase across Calderdale and Kirklees

Calderdale and Kirklees commuters are set to be hit with fare increases.

The increases comes after bus operator First West Yorkshire confirmed its putting up the price of most of its adult tickets.

Most adult single, day and weekly ticket fares will increase on Sunday onward to "reflect continued rising costs of investment, fuel and the impact of congestion", said First.

A typical single ticket for the Calderdale and Kirklees areas will rise by 20p, with tickets costing £4.50 on the bus, or £4.40 via the app.

For Calderdale a weekly ticket will cost £13 on the bus, or £12 on the app - while Kirklees weekly tickets will cost £15, or £14.50 on the app.

As part of the fare increases, First is introducing a new flat fare £2 single for travelling anywhere across West Yorkshire, which can only be bought via the app.

There will be no increase for under 19s on their day or weekly tickets on the bus, and a 10p reduction of tickets purchased on the app.

First is pushing its app as it says it offers better value for tickets and speeds up journey times.