Plans have been put forward to the public for the development of 133 new homes in Cleckheaton.

Kirklees Council Planning and Development have confirmed the homes are set to be built on land at Whitechapel Road, Scholes.

The developers being the project are BDW Trading Limited/Charles Robert Hirst/J C Nevin/I H Brierley.

Public consultation end date is on January 8 next year.

The planning application number is: 2019/62/93658/E.