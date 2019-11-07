Batley biscuit boss quits to take helm as Symington's new CEO

A famous Batley biscuit business has bid farewell to its now-former managing director.

David Cox, who was the MD for Fox’s Biscuits since March 2018, has become the new CEO of Leeds-based Symington’s - which has been credited with inventing instant soup.

After joining his new company on Monday, Mr Cox was previously European managing director at General Mills for four years, and spent four years at Tesco as catergory director looking after frozen foods and then dairy.

Mr Cox said: “Symington’s (which employs over 700 staff) is a fantastic business with huge potential and great brands in growth markets.

“I look forward to joining the team at Symington’s and to the challenge of working across a number of different catergories.”

Mr Cox replaces John Power who left Symington’s in September.

The Leeds company’s financial accounts for the year, ending in August 2018, reported a 12.8 per cent increase year on year, due has been narrowed down to significant investment in Mug Shot and Naked along with strong innovation were key to boosted sales.