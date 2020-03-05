Dewsbury community can now apply for FibreNation funding

Leading full-fibre firm FibreNation has launched a funding project for Dewsbury's charities and community group.

FibreNation launched its new Community Chest to support local charity and community groups as it continues to roll out full fibre to properties across the town.

(LtR) Eric Firth, chair of Dewsbury Forward; Councillor Peter McBride; Paul Crane, head of engagement and rollout at FibreNation

The Community Chest welcomes charity concerns, community groups, fundraising organisations, and good causes within the town to apply for support to fund software, or equipment with all applications considered.

Paul Crane, Head of Engagement and Rollout at FibreNation, said: “We're here to connect the community in more ways than one.

"From facilitating faster broadband, connecting homes and people together, to working with local groups to provide the resources and tools needed to carry out their purpose and achieve their goals.

“We've received a warm welcome from the Dewsbury community so far and are eager to give back to the neighbourhoods that will host us for years to come.”

FibreNation began work laying down its gigabit-ready fibre in Dewsbury in July 2019, to connect the area to the full fibre network, bringing significant benefits to the town’s households and businesses.

Last year, the firm completed a successful network build of its full-fibre to an additional 40,000 homes and businesses in York, making it the most extensive city-wide fibre infrastructure currently available in the UK.

This is part of FibreNation’s mission to bring more reliable internet and digital services to three million homes and businesses in the next decade.

To apply for FibreNation’s Community Chest, please send your organisation name, details and reason why it should be considered for the fund to Communitychest@fibrenation.com

FibreNation was launched by TalkTalk in November 2018 as a wholesale FTTP operator, but operates as a separate company.