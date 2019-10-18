Dewsbury cricket club runner-up in regional beer award

A dewsbury cricket club was awarded the Yorkshire Region Club of the Year Runner-up 2019 by the Heavy Woollen Branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

The Hanging Heaton Cricket Club was up against clubs from 12 other branches for the Yorkshire regional contest, including two previous winners of the national Club of the Year award.

A panel of judges visited anonymously scoring beer quality, welcome, community value, value for money, and atmosphere, with the result the club was judged a close runner-up.

The runner-up certificate was presented by deputy Regional Director Peter Goddard to club stewards Peter and Joanne Jagger, who took over the club

seven years ago.

Earlier this year, the venue, on Bennett Lane, won the Club of the Year title by the Heavy Woollen Branch of CAMRA.