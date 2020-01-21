Dewsbury man's company reaches six-figure turnover in two years

A young go-getting Dewsbury man’s business has reached a six-figure turnover in just two years.

Declan Colleran, 23, who left school at 16, owns DC Ground & Tree Care, and said his success comes from investing in a workforce of apprentices and experienced tree surgeons.

Declan Colleran pilots a Truxor machine

This summer Mr Colleran launched a second venture, Aquatic Restorations, with both businesses now operating busy schedules up and down the country.

Mr Colleran, who was a Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist at the Amazon Growing Business Awards, said: “Within two years of leaving school, I secured a contract on behalf of the Canal & River Trust to maintain the vegetation along waterways between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

“I invested my earnings back into the business and bought a fleet of vans, bespoke work boats and tree surgery equipment – allowing us to take on more work and

bigger jobs.”

Aquatic Restorations is one of only eight contractors in the whole of the UK to own a fleet of Truxor machines

Mr Colleran travelled across Europe to source and purchase highly specialised equipment, investing £200,000 in amphibious machinery.

He now one of only eight contractors in the whole of the UK to own a fleet of Truxor machines, which are large work boats with adaptable attachments that can drive across land and straight into water.

Mr Colleran new’s venture came after spotting a gap in the market for delivering niche services on and around water, including dredging, weed cutting, and marine restoration.

The entrepreneur employs nine full-time staff, and has spent thousands on qualifications for his workforce, while putting apprentices through college on a yearly basis – guaranteeing them paid work.

His new fleet of machines can drive across land straight into water

“I have a great team behind me and enjoy seeing inexperienced apprentices grow into skilled and highly qualified tradesmen,” said Mr Colleran.

“Most choose to stay on after completing their training, which is a great reflection of our company culture.

“We’re working with everyone from councils, charities and the Environment Agency to heritage companies and private landowners to tackle this problem.

"It’s great being able to bring our expertise to the table to restore and conserve Britain’s waterways.

"I’ve had investment offers but I always turn them down because I believe in myself and the businesses I am building. I like to make the most of any opportunity that's thrown at me and I have exciting plans for the future.”