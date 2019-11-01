Dewsbury to get share of multi-million regeneration fund

Dewsbury has been listed as one of the UK's towns to receive a share of an £16.4m of government funding.

The funding is set to help regenerate the city, boost businesses and improve infrastructure.The town will benefit from a share of the multi-million pound pot of government funding to help councils access £3.6 billion Towns Fund.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government have allocated £162,019 to Dewsbury.

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth Rt Hon Jake Berry MP said: “We're giving local people in West Yorkshire the money and power to decide what is best for their town because they know their community’s unique strengths.

“Together we can build on the billions of pounds the Government has already invested in our towns and the thousands of new jobs and businesses it has delivered, to level up these places across the Northern Powerhouse and beyond.”

The funding could be used to redevelop vacant buildings and land, drive private sector investment by supporting small businesses and ensure young people have the skills they need to get good jobs.

Other places in West Yorkshire being on the list are Goldthorpe, Keighley & Shipley, Brighouse, Todmorden, and Morley.