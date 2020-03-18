Government postpone Kirklees elections amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Government’s decision to postpone May’s local elections means the Labour-led Kirklees Council will run into 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took the decision to postpone elections with the expected peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused the death of two people in the mid Yorkshire area

The decision will inevitably cost the council, but the authority has backed the order saying “you cannot put a price on people’s health”.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The decision has been made by Government to postpone them until next year.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our residents so we absolutely support this decision.

“It might mean some of the money spent on preparations for this year is lost but you cannot put a price on people’s health.”

Kirklees council leader, Shabir Pandor has backed the decision

Councillor Shabir Pandor, Council Leader and leader of the ruling Labour group, said: “The decision to defer the election is the right thing to do in the interest of public health.

“It would make no sense to have an election. Meeting people would increase the risk to infect others.”

The news comes after two people have died at a hospital under the guidance of Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust, which covers the Dewsbury area.

Reacting to the news Coun Andrew Cooper, leader of the Green group on Kirklees Council, said postponement was “the sensible thing to do.

“We have to ensure that we limit the potential for deaths.

“Discussions over what to do about the elections have gone backwards and forwards over the last couple of days.

“We were expecting the Government to take the Electoral Commission’s advice and delay until the autumn but they have gone for a full year.

“It’s the right decision.”

Councillor Charles Greaves, leader of the Independent group, said the postponement raised questions about members’ roles and responsibilities in the 12 months to come.

“Many councillors’ terms are due to expire.

“Do we continue in our posts or are we in a limbo land? Will the Government bring in emergency legislation?

“This situation throws up many, many questions.”

Coun John Lawson, leader of the Lib Dems, described the postponement as “an understandable precaution.”

He said there would have been practical difficulties over holding the elections, particularly around mass gatherings at counts.

“Those are always very large gatherings so there would be understandable worries.

“And whilst its frustrating that we would want to see the democratic process go ahead the powers-that-be have decided to push the elections back to next year.”

Coun David Hall, leader of the Conservatives, gave his thoughts.

“I am sure the Government will have taken this decision in the best interests of public health.

“I feel sorry for those potential candidates who were gearing up to the local elections, many of whom had already prepared literature and campaign plans, but I suspect that this decision won’t prompt a great deal of response from the general public.”