Having a butcher's: Shadow Education Secretary joins Labour's Paula Sherriff in Dewsbury

Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Dewsbury Paula Sherriff introduced Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner to an Earlsheaton butcher who has been in the news yesterday for all the right reasons.

Ahead of going out canvassing to speak to Kirklees residents, Ms Raynor and Ms Sherriff thanked Yorkshire butcher Dave Jones for his work in the local community, who offered his backing to Labour in the coming election on December 12.

(LtR): Paula Sherriff, David Jones, Angela Rayner

Through his business, on St Peters Parade, Mr Jones supports Universal Credit claimants facing delays and sanctions in their payments, and spoke of how he is giving a helping hand to the public he has seen being hit hard by “austerity, poverty and real hardship”.

Ms Sherriff said: “I'm proud we have such a fantastic local business owner - and even more proud that he's backing me in this general election.

"It was a delight to take our Shadow Education Secretary to meet him before we hit the doors and spoke to residents last night.

"Areas like ours have been left behind by ideological cuts and our residents have been left to shoulder the burden.

"I'm grateful for the kindness and generosity of amazing people like Dave."