Kirklees museums and galleries to close and events in public buildings cancelled

Museums and galleries in Kirklees will close from tomorrow and events in all council buildings will be cancelled.

Kirklees Council is responding to the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), by making the decision to close museums and galleries until further notice.

All events planned in council buildings – including town halls and libraries - during this period will be cancelled or postponed until further notice. Events planned in council-owned public spaces and parks will also no longer be going ahead. Oakwell Country Park will remain open.

All libraries and town halls across the borough will remain open at this time.

Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “We are working hard and doing everything we can to keep you as safe as possible. Public health and the wellbeing of all our residents is my top priority.

“These really are once in a lifetime challenges and the most important thing for us all to do is pull together and look out for each other.

“This is a decision we have now had to make in our efforts to contain the spread of the virus and keep our staff and residents safe.

At this time, the registration service based in Huddersfield and Dewsbury Town Halls will remain open but all the necessary precautions to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19 will be in place.

The council is contacting anyone who has hired a hall or booked an event in any of its venues or parks to let them know about these changes.

The council will work with couples who have booked weddings during this period to see how we can support them to include social distancing measures or to postpone should they wish.

Anyone who has bought a ticket for a show or event will be reimbursed to the card they used for the transaction, and the council is contacting people who paid cash to arrange a refund.

Funerals will continue to take place at our cemeteries and crematoria, however live streamed services will be offered to help with social distancing and to protect the vulnerable and over 70s.

Coun Pandor said: “The challenge we all face is much bigger than Kirklees Council, it’s a real community effort. As I have said before, our strength is in our togetherness and that is more important now than ever.

“The community spirit we are already seeing is truly inspiring with local people volunteering their time to help others. We will continue to do what we do best - work together and help those that need us most.”

The council has put together a pack to support you and your community during the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus. Download it here.

To keep up to date with coronavirus and issues around it, please rely only on official information for updates, help and advice. The best way to stay informed is to regularly check official guidance from organisations such as Public Health England and the Government.