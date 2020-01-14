Northern Powerhouse gets national spotlight with the return of the Great Northern Conference

The next steps for realising the potential of Britain’s Northern Powerhouse are to be discussed in detail at a major event this March.

The Great Northern Conference is to return for the second year in a row and helps to establish how best to grow its £329bn economy and build a greener, fairer and more equal society post-Brexit.

John Sentamu at last year's event

The event will be held on Thursday, March 19 at the Cutlers’ Hall, Sheffield, and is expected to attract senior Government ministers as well as a raft of the North’s most prominent business leaders.

Key speakers include Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Jake Berry, and Roger Hough, chairman of Peel Airports Group, which includes Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

It is organised by JPIMedia – parent company of The Yorkshire Post – and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

Lord O'Neill at last year's event

Topics for discussion include education, manufacturing, digital connectivity, health, energy, skills, trading and investment and metro mayors.

The future of HS2 will also come under the spotlight in a keynote debate on connectivity.

A recent review of the high-speed rail raised concerns over costs and reignited the debate about its future alarming many in the North who view it as vital to the region’s prosperity.

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “The North of England stands at a critical juncture. The success of the inaugural Great Northern Conference last year owed much to this vision and the support it has within business leaders in the North.

“The subsequent Power up the North campaign led by The Yorkshire Post put this issue at the centre of Government thinking. This year’s conference will put these matters to senior

The Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield - the venue for this year's event.

Government figures so they can spell out how they intend to implement them.

“The General Election saw much in the way of promises made to the North. Now is the time for those promises to be delivered.

“The North of England stands at a critical juncture. Plans to hand increased powers and investment to the region have long been understood to be measures which will enrich the entire nation and give rise to more balanced and egalitarian economy for all.

“This year promises to deliver this and so much more.”

This year's sponsors.

Last year’s event took place at Leeds’s The Dock venue and attracted more than 350 people.

The keynote address came from the Archbishop of York John Sentamu who issued an impassioned plea for devolution to be delivered to Yorkshire.

The Northern Powerhouse is home to 15.3m people and 1.1m businesses.

Last year, the event heard from leading economist Lord Jim O’Neill, who together with the then Chancellor George Osborne, came up with the Northern Powerhouse idea.

The GNC in 2020 is sponsored by the NPP, Sellafield, Talk Talk, Arcadis, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the Northern Health Science Alliance and Northern Gas and Power.

