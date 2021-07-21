Victoria delivers record revenues and operating profits over the last year

Geoff Wilding, Executive Chairman of Victoria PLC

The group, which has a manufacturing site in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire has published its results for the year ended 3 April 2021.

In a statement, Victoria said: "2021 was the eighth consecutive record year for Victoria – despite challenging operational conditions due to the pandemic."

Over the last financial year, record revenues of £662.3 million were achieved, despite "very material" revenue declines in the first quarter due to Covid-19 lockdowns, the group said.

The group, also successfully refinanced all of its outstanding debt and raised additional capital for acquisitions.

Geoff Wilding, Executive Chairman of Victoria PLC said: “I want to pay credit to all Victoria’s management team, who, when it really mattered, delivered an extraordinary outcome for shareholders in a challenging operational environment.