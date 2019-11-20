Work on new £15m Spenborough pool gets underway

Demolition work began on Spenborough baths this week to make way for the new £15 million replacement facility set to be completed by 2021.

The project comes after Kirklees Council deemed the 50-year-old structure no longer fit for purpose last year and committed to a wholescale upgrade to the site, on Bradford Road in Liversedge.

Kirklees council leader, Shabir Pandor

The new Spen Valley Leisure Centre will include an eight-lane, 25-metre swimming pool as well as a state-of-the-art training pool with movable floor, a fitness suite, exercise studios, a spin studio, and new mixed-ability changing facilities.

Council leader Shabir Pandor said: “This is a £15m investment and it’s a positive move to ensure people of Batley and Spenborough benefit from this.”

During the planning process, concerns were raised about pool users being displaced for two years while the new facility is built, as well as the security of site while construction work for the new site is underway.

A spokesperson from Kirklees Council said: “Pool users have been informed about alternative facilities, which can be found on the Kirklees Active Leisure website.

Spen Valley Leisure Centre wide angle, set to be completed by 2021

“Regarding security measures, the contractors for the site D.Hughes Demolition have appointed its own 24-hour security, which was done before demolition started.”

Mr Pandor said: “I’m confident Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) have developed detailed plans to enable users to use alternative sites on a temporary basis, and detailed plans have been developed to ensure the safety and security of the site.”

The scheme, which has been funded mainly by the Council, also saw Kirklees Active Leisure contribute £750,000.

The Council’s trees department raised concerns about two mature trees, which were set to be torn down for a car park, but the council stated a redesign was made to keep them.

Spen Valley Leisure Centre exterior

For alternative pool info, visit: www.kal.org.uk

