Dewsbury Moor defeated in ill-disciplined Conference clash at Featherstone

Dewsbury Moor slipped to a sixth straight defeat in National Conference Division One as they went down 26-6 in an ill-tempered clash away to Featherstone Lions.

The Maroons had Caden Williams sent off after 32 minutes for allegedly running in and punching, while both teams had a man sin-binned for fighting in the same incident with Moor’s John Bonnass yellow carded along with Featherstone’s Joe Fox.

Despite being down to 11 men for a spell, Moor fought back from 6-0 down and went into the break level at 6-6 following a Luke Adamson try which Aiden Ineson converted.

Ben Mawson had opened the scoring for Lions with a try which Ian Jackson converted.

Featherstone upped their game after the break and ran in four unanswered tries to secure a win which moved them out of the bottom three as Gaz Williamson, Gaz Gale, Jack Ellam and Scott Glassell all crossed, with Jackson adding two goals.

Moor’s misery was completed after 70 minutes when had Bradley Adams sent off for punching.

The majority of the Conference takes a break for Easter this week, with Moor returning with a trip to Myton Warriors on April 27.

Dewsbury Celtic’s recent good run of form came to an end as they suffered a surprise 34-6 defeat at home to Oldham St Annes.

Oldham started the day fourth-bottom but made a lively start and raced into a 16-0 lead before Billy Yarrow nipped in for a 53rd minute try, with Charlie Heaton adding the goal.

Celtic had staged a dramatic fight back to defeat Heworth the previous week but there was to be no repeat as St Annes went on to secure victory with Matt Whitehead scoring a brace of tries, while John Deakin, Callum Fletcher and Kendal Davies also crossed, supported by six Luke Skilling goals.

Defeat saw Celtic drop to fourth place but they remain just two points behind leaders Leigh East and are one of four sides level on 10 points going into the break.

They return on April 27 with a trip to Eastmoor Dragons, who have won three and lost four of their seven matches.