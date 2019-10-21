Batley pupils 'think pink' to raise breast cancer awareness

A Batley sports teacher got pupils and staff at an all-boys school to ‘think pink’ to raise over £600, and awareness for breast cancer prevention.

Led by Upper Batley Boys High School PE teacher, Zaheer Jaffary, ‘Wear it Pink Day’ on Friday highlighted the need to raise money to tackle breast cancer.

The school, on Batley Field Hill, saw all its age groups (600 pupils in total) - from Year Seven to 11 - take part by wearing all things pink.

Mr Jaffary said: “Each participant gave £1, and one of the learners was really pleased with this event as he lost his father last year to a cancer battle and was able to share his experiences with other boys.

"When it came to discussing this topic, all the learners were very interested to learn and asked some sensitive questions regarding the cancer.

"Teaching these boys about breast cancer is very important as educating them about cancer, which also affects men and not just women, is something the learners needed to understand.

"This also becomes a learning tool and something that one day, they will too help and support those with cancer.

"Surprisingly the boys have picked up this theme really well and taken it upon themselves to promote it to everyone else and in the process, went shopping together to buy pink shirts.

"Moving forward, I would love for the boys to take on more charities and run similar events, deliver assemblies and raise both awareness and fund helping those in need.

"Helping people in need and understanding about poverty is an area I feel the boys are passionate about."