Dewsbury’s Springfield Sixth Form Centre up for building excellence accolade

Kirklees College’s Springfield Sixth Form Centre has been shortlisted in the Best Educational Building category at this year’s Local Authority Building Control West Yorkshire Building Excellence Awards.

The centre is part of Kirklees College’s Dewsbury Learning Quarter. Kirklees College appointed Kier to deliver the £7.6m centre, with works starting in December 2016.

The new centre has state-of-the-art facilities including brand new art IT studios, food technology classrooms, hair and beauty studios, art and design classrooms and a space for motor vehicle courses.

Terry Cocker, senior project manager at Kier, said: “We worked closely with the client and we used the lean planning process to keep all parties informed of developments, actions and progress – by using this contributed massively to the success of the project.”

Ian Webster, Director of Estates at Kirklees College, said: “We have been very impressed with the approach taken, the quality, and consistency.

“Kier has been innovative and has found a solution for us – it has been a delight to do business with the company.”