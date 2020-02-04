East Bierley Primary School wins £20,000 to spend on new equipment for a healthy legacy

A Birkenshaw school is set for a bumper year of sport ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games after winning £20,000 to spend on new equipment.

East Bierley CE (VC) Primary School won the prize as part of Aldi’s Kit for Schools campaign, which will provide students with a range of exciting new sporting opportunities.

Olympians Alistair and Jonny Brownlee also gave a talk during an assembly at the school.

The prize money will be put towards renting an allotment that will be managed as part of their curriculum and through their gardening and holiday clubs.

The funds will be used to encourage more children to be active ahead of Tokyo 2020, following a report by Sport England which showed that one-third of children take part in less than the recommended minimum of thirty minutes of physical activity a day.

The school was entered into the prize draw after Aldi shoppers collected stickers every time they spent more than £30 at their local Aldi store.

Lysa Upham, headteacher at East Bierley Primary School, said: “Physical education is a vital part of our curriculum, and Aldi’s support means we can provide our pupils with even more opportunities to get involved in sports and healthy activities.

“We hope it will inspire the children and, who knows, we may even discover a future Olympian of our own.

“It has also been fantastic to see so many local parents supporting us, and we would like to thank them for choosing to donate their stickers to us.”