Gomersal St Mary’s Primary School celebrate World Book Day with new additions for their library

Pupils from Gomersal St Mary’s Primary School celebrated World Book Day today (Thursday) with a bundle of new books for their library, donated by Morrisons in Heckmondwike.

The books were gifted to the school thanks to a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust. Working together, the charities aim to encourage 125,000 children from local communities discover a love of reading this World Book Day.

The books were presented to pupils by Wendy Clough, Community Champion at the local Morrisons store in Heckmondwike, who said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to donate these new books to a local school. There’s a great selection of books, so every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”