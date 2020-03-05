Gomersal St Mary’s Primary School celebrate World Book Day with new additions for their library

Pupils at Gomersal St Mary's Primary School on World Book Day
Pupils from Gomersal St Mary’s Primary School celebrated World Book Day today (Thursday) with a bundle of new books for their library, donated by Morrisons in Heckmondwike.

The books were gifted to the school thanks to a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust. Working together, the charities aim to encourage 125,000 children from local communities discover a love of reading this World Book Day.

The books were presented to pupils by Wendy Clough, Community Champion at the local Morrisons store in Heckmondwike, who said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to donate these new books to a local school. There’s a great selection of books, so every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”