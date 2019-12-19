Guests jam pack Dewsbury Town Hall for Spenborough school's annual event

Over 600 guests from Heckmondwike Grammar School packed Dewsbury Town Hall for an annual Senior Prize Giving event.

The evening event, on December 17, was a fitting tribute to the outstanding successes of year 11 and 13 students in the record-breaking 2019 examinations.

Throughout the evening the audience were entertained by Soul Band, who accompanied talented vocalists singing ‘Shallow’ from the film A Star Is Born and a medley of songs from Phantom of the Opera.

Guests of Honour Gordon Jean and Kim Leadbeater - family members of former Batley MP Jo Cox, who died in 2016, and all old scholars of the school - awarded prizes to the top performing students.

Ms Leadbeater delivered a poignant address, remembering the life of her sister and how through the Jo Cox Foundation, Jo’s intentions of bringing communities together continues.

Highlights to the evening included Aaisha Kara being awarded the Jo Cox Memorial Award for his services to the community, and Sara Saloo who was presented with the Rex Scolarum Award for the highest academic success having achieved 3 A* grades at A level.

Ms Saloo is now reading Law at the University of Cambridge.

Headteacher Peter Roberts, compere for the evening, concluded the event with hearty congratulations to all the students in the class of 2019 and paid tribute to the outstanding staff who work tirelessly with the students to support them in their achievements.