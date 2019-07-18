Kirklees College students celebrate at graduation ceremony

Kirklees College’s higher education students celebrated in style when they took to the stage to collect their certificates during a ceremony held at Dewsbury Town Hall.

The ceremony saw 134 students graduate from their courses, receiving awards including qualifications in mechanical engineering, animal and equine management, early years’ education, computing, fashion, fine art for design, graphic design, photography and moving image, therapeutic counselling and education.

Eastborough Junior and Infant School performed on stage at the Kirklees College Graduation. Photo submitted by Kirklees College.

Students wore traditional gowns and caps to receive their certificates from college principal Marie Gilluley; former HE graduate Adam Ali; Kirklees College Head of Sales and Marketing, Lydia Butterworth, Assistant Academic Registrar at Teesside University; Janet Stocks, Danielle Fallon Head of Sales and Marketing TQUK; and Philippa Firth, Assistant Principal – adult and higher education.

Adam Ali was the guest speaker at this year’s ceremony and is a former Kirklees College student who studied on our Peter Jones Enterprise Academy course. Adam went onto win the very prestigious National Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Dewsbury-based Carlton Junior and Infant School opened up the ceremony with their rendition of ‘This is Me’ and Eastborough Junior and Infant School closed the celebrations with the hit song ‘A Million Dreams’ from the musical The Greatest Showman.

Principal Marie Gilluley said: “As principal, the best part of my job is to attend events such as these, where we are coming together to celebrate the achievements of our many talented students. I would like to congratulate every one of you. You have made us all very proud. I hope that you enjoyed this day because you truly deserve it.”