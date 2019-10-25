Man fears for children after 'dangerous' Cleckheaton road has become 'race track'

A Spenborough man has demanded Kirklees Council take action about a "dangerous driving hotspot" in Scholes.

Engineer Peter Burton, 63, who lives on Whitechapel Road, raised concerns after being involved in a collision in September on his road with another car, which had a child inside who luckily escaped unharmed.

Suffering only minor injuries, Mr Burton has warned that the road - near Scholes Village Primary, Whitechapel Primary and Heaton Avenue Primary - has become a "racing track" and it is a matter of time until “a child will get seriously injured, or worse”.

He said: “There are speed bumps, but traffic doesn’t slow down.

“Cars are often seen overtaking and I fear soon a child will get seriously injured, or worse.

“It has become a dangerous driving hotspot and some drivers seem to be using it as a racing track.

“I live constantly on edge thinking my parked car will be hit again - it’s the stress constantly looking out my window.

“I have contacted the council on this matter, but have had no response.”

Also concerned is Heaton Avenue Primary head teacher Dan Gough.

He said: “At Heaton Avenue, we observe motorists speeding up and down South Parade and the surrounding roads.

“Some of the speeds witnessed are absolutely startling - especially in built-up areas near schools and children.

“I would be happy to support a plea for motorists to temper their speed to prevent a serious accident as we’re concerned about the safety of our children and parents.

“We have over 440 children walking to and from school on a daily basis and this offers a potential issue with regards to dangerous driving.”

Coun Rob Walker, cabinet member for environment said: “Police have not made us aware of any recent incidents at this location.

“Since the traffic-calming and cycle facilities were introduced along this route some years ago, both traffic speeds and personal injury collisions have reduced.”

Concerned residents can contact the highways department on: 01484 414700.