A team of 30 staff members from Heckmondwike Grammar School took part in the Jo Cox Great Get Together 6.5K run at Oakwell Hall.

The event was just one of many up and down the country as the spirit of ‘More in Common’ encourages people to reach out to others in their community.

Headteacher Peter Roberts said: “It was such a fabulous day and an opportunity to celebrate with the community in tribute to Jo, who was former Head Girl at HGS.”