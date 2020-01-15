'Staying where it is': Cleckheaton Library quash rumours of closure

The Cleckheaton community can breath easier after it has been confirmed the library is to stay open.

A representative of the library, on Whitcliffe Road, confirmed the news after a chief librarian met with the Spen Valley library team who stated the information centre is to stay where it is.

On January 3, a post appeared on the Facebook group Cleckheaton Whats on..Inc surrounding areas which said the library is set to shut, which the library have rubbished this statement as just rumour.

Cleckheaton Library representative, Ian Bangay said: "I wrote that the start of 2019 saw things become rosier – that’s 12 months ago.

"The Chief Librarian met with us then and confirmed the library was set to stay where it is.

"We found this most reassuring.

"We have since organised many events to appeal to a cross section of the Spen Valley community."

Now, Friends of Cleckheaton Library, the team behind the centre's social media coverage, are planning a variety of shows and performances, including a repeat visit from the Scary Little Girls theatre group on March 19.

If you are interested in the Scary Little Girls event, click on the link: www.scarylittlegirls.co.uk