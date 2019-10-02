Students’ virtual path into the building sector

Springfield Sixth Form Centre recently welcomed back its construction partner Kier this September to unveil a brand new ‘Shaping your World’ plaque.

The event was aimed at encouraging students to consider careers in the built environment.

Kier, which delivered the £7.6m state-of-the-art building, has created a virtual world plaque that digitally links its users to a world of creativity and lets users find out more about the building they are in, explore a virtual built environment, meet Kier colleagues and find out more about what they do, take part in quizzes and create their very own Avatar.

Marie Gilluley, Kirklees College principal, said: “We’re really focused on delivering a great educational experience for the next generation of workers and a particular focus area for us are jobs within the built environment.

“We have a great working relationship with Kier and think that this new initiative is a great way to engage with students and get them excited about their future career options.”

John O’Callaghan, managing director of Kier Northern, added: “We are delighted that Springfield Sixth Form Centre has allowed us to install a plaque at its college.

“Engaging with the next generation is vital for the industry and we look forward to them visiting the VIBE site and gaining more insight into what we do and the career opportunities we offer.”