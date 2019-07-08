Batley care home rated ‘good’ by inspectors

Staff and residents at a Batley care home are celebrating after receiving an overall rating of ‘good’ from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Lydgate Lodge, which is on Soothill Lane, was praised by inspectors for making major improvements to its service after the unannounced inspections in May and June this year.

Officials confirmed that the Ideal Carehome, which offers 24-hour residential and dementia care, delivered across the board gaining the ‘good’ rating in all five key areas of care: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The report cited that people were treated with “compassion, dignity and respect”, involved as “partners in their care” and that their “independence was maintained.” It also noted how inspectors observed “consistently caring and kind interactions” between staff and residents.

The care home’s senior team was particularly singled out for praise.

Gary Kent, Lydgate Lodge’s registered manager, said: “To be officially rated as ‘good’ by the CQC is testament to the huge amount of work that we’ve done as a team since our last inspection and we’re all ecstatic to have received such positive feedback.

“Our residents’ welfare and happiness lie at the heart of everything we do – we’re absolutely committed to providing personalised care of the highest quality and ensuring that people continue to enjoy an active and full life whilst living at Lydgate Lodge.”