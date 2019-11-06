CBD Woman brings alternative medicine to Cleckheaton

The medical cannabis Youtuber has opened a shop.

Rachael Wilson, a.k.a 'CBD Woman', is the CEO of Excite for Life, a shop that specialises in CBD products.

Rachael Wilson, owner of Excite for Life.

"After selling products online and at a market, I found that people wanted that face-to-face interaction. They wanted to chat about what was bothering them and understand how all the different products worked. The shop lets people from the local community come in, talk through their concerns with me and try CBD for themselves," said Rachael.

CBD is derived from the cannabis plant, however CBD products are non-intoxicating and non-psychoactive and can be used for a variety of ailments and conditions.

A report published by the World Health Organisation declared that CBD is non-addictive. It stated that: 'in humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential' and that 'CBD is well-tolerated and safe for human consumption'.

Rachael decided to open the store in order to highlight the medicinal benefits of the supplement. According to Medical News Today, CBD can be used to treat a range of conditions, including epilepsy, anxiety disorders, acne, Alzheimer's, chronic pain, Huntington's, Parkinson's and sleep disorders.

"I struggled with anxiety and depression and had a lot of pain. I didn't realise at the time but I had endometriosis. I just wanted to create a business that revolved around natural health.

"When I first came across CBD oil I couldn't believe that you were allowed to sell it. I started to use it and it had a profound affect on my life - I couldn't believe how well it worked.

"It's pharmacological, so it affects multiple pathways all at the same time. Instead of me having to take lots of different tablets, and exercising and meditating and all those kind of things, I can just take CBD to help balance my body out.," said Rachael.

As well as the shop, Rachael started her YouTube channel in order to dispel the stigma and misinformation surrounding CBD. She has created videos on topics such as CBD for beginners, children and how to calculate dosage and use different products.

"There's a big stigma around anything to do with cannabis. I started making the videos to educate people on how CBD is not going to get you stoned, it's like any other supplement."

Rachael is a member of the Cannabis Trades Association and all the products she sells have been tested by third party laboratories and follows UK laws and legislation. She also ensures that she rings all new customers for a catch up chat to see how they are feeling about the product.

"A big range of people come through the door. The majority of my customers are over 40. I've got customers in their eighties and nineties, but I've also got parents coming in to get stuff for their children with ADHD or epilepsy.

"As life goes on, it gets that bit more stressful and you can spend all your time looking after other people, and forget to look after yourself. Sometimes you just need something to help pick yourself up and soothe the aches and pains."