Free Covid-19 lateral flow tests at mobile collection points

Lateral flow testing kits will be available at mobile collection points across North Kirklees in the week ahead

Kirklees Council is bringing a mobile collection point to a number of areas across the borough to make it easier for local people to access Covid-19 lateral flow home testing kits, as part of the national effort to reduce infection rates.

A one-day mobile collection point will be set up in Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe, Heckmondwike and Savile Town over the next few days.

A council spokesperson said: "We’re doing this as a pilot to better understand demand for this type of service. So please use the mobile collection point if it is in your local area and you’re struggling to access your twice-weekly asymptomatic tests through the other options available.

"Anyone over 18 can collect two packs of home testing kits (containing seven tests each). You don’t need to book, just turn up and please wear a face covering and social distance from those outside your household or bubble.

"The tests come with instructions on how to use the tests and how frequently you should take them. We will have staff on hand to show you how to use the tests should you need help.

"You will also be able to take a test a lateral flow Covid-19 test at the mobile collection point if you wish."

The mobile collection point is at Sainsbury's, Railway Street, Dewsbury today (Friday, May 21) from 9am until 4pm.

It will then be at the following locations:

Monday, May 24: Ravensthorpe Shopping Park, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe - 9am-4pm. Test and collect.

Tuesday, May 25: Morrisons, Union Street, Heckmondwike - 9am-5pm. Collect only.

Friday, May 28: Sainsbury's, Railway Street, Dewsbury - 9am-4pm. Test and collect.

Friday, May 28: Taleem Training and Community Centre, Orchard Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury - 9am-5pm. Collect only.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “In addition to getting vaccinated and always remembering hands, face, space, another great way you can help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in your community is getting a rapid lateral flow test twice a week if you are not showing any symptoms.

“Asymptomatic testing helps us identify people who are infectious and could spread the infection to others unknowingly. This is particularly important with restrictions now starting to ease and it now being much more likely to come into contact with people from other households.