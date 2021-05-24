Two new centres open in North Kirklees to increase rollout of Covid-19 vaccines

Two new vaccination centres are opening in North Kirklees this week

Vaccinations will be available at the Whittaker Street Mosque in Batley and at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Liversedge.

Anyone in an eligible group can book a vaccine now using the NHS National Booking System at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119. This allows you to select an appointment at a time and place to suit you.

There are now 11 locations in Kirklees offering vaccinations, including a large-scale vaccination centre at John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield. Some local GPs are also continuing to work together to provide vaccination services across the district and are busy contacting patients to offer them appointments.

Existing centres in North Kirklees include Knights Pharmacy in Batley and Dewsbury Health Centre.

Steve Brennan, lead for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccinations and the new services give people additional options to choose from.