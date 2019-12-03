Dewsbury veterinary surgery offering free consultations

Animal Trust is offering free consultations for pet owners in West Yorkshire after opening a surgery in Dewsbury this year.

The not-for-profit veterinary company now operates two surgeries in West Yorkshire, with the other in Tingley, and are now offering a 24-7 service to pets across the region.

The company was set up in 2012 with the purpose of improving access to good quality veterinary care through affordable pricing and reinvesting all of its profits.

Animal Trust’s Founder, Owen Monie said: ‘’Since Animal Trust arrived in Yorkshire we have grown to treat thousands of pets and we continue to welcome more every month."

Amongst a wide range of initiatives to improve access to veterinary care, they offer free consultations with a vet to everyone, regardless of where they live and what their income is.

The Dewsbury surgery, on Railway Street, operates 24-7, meaning owners and their pets will have access to around-the-clock care.

"It’s our aim to give pets access to good quality veterinary care as soon as they need it," Mr Monie.

"We’ve had feedback people are finding the costs of emergency vets unaffordable and we hope this initiative will help pets get quality care in a timely manner day or night.

"Our not-for-profit ethos means we’re committed to constantly making our services accessible to as many pet owners as possible and this development is another exciting step in our journey to making not-for-profit care accessible to even more pets.’’

Animal Trust operates a total of nine surgeries, all of which provide fixed accessibly-priced care.

The group re-invests all of its profits back into their surgeries and are fully transparent with their pricing policy, with many treatment costs being fixed.

Pet owners are welcomed to register and join Animal Trust - and there is no eligibility criteria to meet.

For more info, visit: www.animaltrust.org.uk